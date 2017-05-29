Fire starts after lightning strikes Brunswick Hills home

Brunswick Hills firefighters responded to a fire after a house was struck by lightning Sunday night.

A quadplex-style home in the 5200 block of Redford Drive was struck around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, just as some of the most severe lightning and thunderstorms were moving through the area.

The structure housed four families. Brunswick Hills police say the occupants were able to safely escape from the units before the structure burned down.

There were no injuries reported.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.