Young boy found walking alone in rain overnight, police looking for parents

Cleveland police say they found a young boy wandering alone overnight in the rain in Cleveland's west side.

According to police, the boy was spotted on West 130th Street near I-71 at approximately 12:30 a.m. He was walking in the rain wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but did not have any shoes on.

An officer stopped him, but the African-American juvenile was not able to respond to any of the officer's questions.

The boy was initially taken to Fairview Hospital, but was later transported to Cleveland Clinic Juvenile ICU for checkup.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Cleveland Police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.