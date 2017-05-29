Community mourning after 2 middle school girls fatally struck in Coventry Township

There are no sidewalks in the area where the children were hit (Source: Google Maps)

A community is in mourning after four kids were struck by a vehicle Sunday. Two of the kids died as a result of their injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon along South Main Street in Coventry Township. Two middle school girls were killed when a car hit them while they were walking on the side of the road. There are no sidewalks in the area where the children were hit.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the deaths of the two girls late Sunday night. One of the other children, a 7th grade boy, is in critical condition.

The two 8th grade girls that were struck were from Coventry Middle School. The school's principal posted on Facebook that grief counselors will be available to students when they return to class on Tuesday.

The striking vehicle did remain on scene.

