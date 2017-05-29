Rock Hall rolls out new features, improvements for 'Museum 2.0'

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is rolling out several new features and improvements this Memorial Day weekend, calling the changes "Museum 2.0."

According to the museum, the new improvements include trivia contests, food trucks, a new cafe, an outdoor beer garden, and more.

Visitors will first be greeted by a new entrance display. More images have been added to the atrium. The museum store has been completely redesigned with a new layout and more products. The brand new "All Access" cafe features food from local celebrity chefs, including Michael Symon, Jonathon Sawyer, and Rocco Whalen.

The new features come ahead of the 2018 Induction Ceremony, which is returning to Cleveland for the first time since 2015.

