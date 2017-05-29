Rajai Davis returns to Progressive Field for 1st time since Game 7 homer

The Cleveland Indians host the Oakland Athletics for a four game series, starting Monday.

That means former Indians player and current Athletics outfielder Rajai Davis is coming back to play in Progressive Field for the first time since he hit the unforgettable home run in Game 7 of the World Series.

Let's relive that moment again:

The Indians tweeted that there will be a tribute at the park on Monday for Rajai.

Not only is Rajai responsible for arguably the most memorable moment in the Cleveland Indians storied tenure, but he has another unique tie to the team's history. Frank Robinson, former player and manager for the Indians, was honored on Saturday by the team with a statue unveiling and a number retiring ceremony. Robinson wore No. 20 when he played for the Indians. Rajai was the last Indians player to wear it.

We retired Frank Robinson's No. 20 Saturday, meaning Raj was the last Indians player to wear it.



Seems fitting. https://t.co/S1jpxShf6X pic.twitter.com/nUenNgQMrm — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 29, 2017

Monday's game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.