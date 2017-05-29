Ohio State marching band student kicking his way to the football team

Ohio State student Austin Brizee, who was in the marching band, is in the spotlight for a viral video of him kicking a 55-yard field goal during bowl game practice.

That video helped earn him a tryout with the Ohio State football team.

Right now, Brizee is getting ready for another tryout he's going to have with the Buckeye football team in August.

Brizee is focused on this tryout and even told Cleveland 19 that he gave up his summer internship so he could pursue his kicking dream.

