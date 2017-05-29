Sophomore from Chardon High School dies from injuries suffered in crash

A Chardon High School sophomore has died from injuries sustained in a car crash last week.

Police say 16-year-old Zachary St. Jean was involved in a crash Thursday on Fairmount Boulevard near SOM Center Road. According to police, he crossed the double-yellow lines and crashed into a fence.

The Chardon School District shared a statement on Zachary's passing:

"Friday afternoon, we were heartbroken to learn of the passing of Zachary St. Jean, a Chardon High School sophomore and dear friend to many. The Chardon administration, staff and board of education extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Zachary."

Grief counselors will be available at Chardon High School when students return to class on Tuesday.

Guiding Eyes for the Blind Cleveland Puppy Raising Region said Zachary was in the process of raising a yellow Labrador dog for the blind. The group said on Facebook that he comes from a "wonderful and dedicated family.

