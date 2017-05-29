Pizza delivery driver robbed in broad daylight

Akron police are searching for two men who robbed a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon.

It happened on May 26 around 3 p.m.

Police say the Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed while delivering food in the 200 block of Grace Avenue. The delivery driver told police the suspects, both armed with handguns, took the food and the warming bag, and fled on foot.

The suspects are described as two black males between 16 – 18 years old. The first suspect is 5'11" – 6'01", 135 – 145 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The second suspect is 5'05" – 5'07", 150 – 160 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

