Man dies after being shot in the face

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed on Memorial Day.

Cleveland police say the victim was shot in the face in the 3400 block of E. 140th.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not yet being released.

Officers are still looking for the shooter.

