Hard Rock Rocksino holding job fair Tuesday

Looking for a job? The Hard Rock Rocksino is hiring for a variety of positions.

They are holding a job fair from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at their location, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield.

Hiring managers from each department will be conducting interviews. Job candidates need to apply on-line before going to the job fair and must be at least 18.

Open positions include:

Warehouse supervisors, count room manager, players club representative, security officer, desktop support technician, host cashier, sous chefs, cooks, servers, retail sales clerk, revenue audit clerk, payroll specialist, housekeeping and more.

Job candidates should dress in business attire.

