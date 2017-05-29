What do coins left at military headstones mean?

If you visited gravesites for U.S. servicemen and women, you may have noticed coins on the headstones. There is significant meaning behind those coins, according to American Military News.

A coin left on the headstone is a message to the family of the deceased veteran that someone has visited their grave and paid their respects.

The denomination of the coin tells a story.

Leaving a penny simply means you visited and want to thank the veteran for their service. A nickel means you trained at boot camp with the deceased, while a dime suggests you served with him or her. Finally, a quarter signifies you were with the soldier when they passed away.

The tradition is believed to have started during the Vietnam War.

According to American Military News, the money is collected and used for burial costs and cemetery maintenance.

