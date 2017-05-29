Avon Lake Memorial Day parade

Avon Lake's annual Memorial Day Parade kicked off Monday morning at Avon Lake High School.

The solemn event, to remember and honor those who died while serving in our country's armed forces, was emcee'd by Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky.

Hundreds of participants joined the high school band as they marched through the streets before ending at Veterans Memorial Park.

More than 1,000 residents, including Blue and Gold Star mothers and their families, showed up at to watch the ceremony.

