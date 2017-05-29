Do you know how to properly fold and display the American flag?

According to UShistory.org, there are several DOs and DON'Ts when it comes to Old Glory.

For example, when hung in a window, place the blue union in the upper left, as viewed from the street.

Additionally, when flown at half-staff, it should first be hoisted to the peak for an instant, then lowered to the half staff position.

To learn more, including how to properly fold Old Glory, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.