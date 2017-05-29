17-year-old taken to UH in serious condition after Cleveland shooting

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face Monday in Cleveland.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Ansel Road, near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive/105th Street intersection.

She was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Police say the suspect is the father of the victim's child.

