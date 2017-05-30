School threats prompt added security, police at Elyria High School

Elyria police confirm that they will have additional officers at Elyria High School on Tuesday after school officials and police received a second threat in a week.

According to the Chronicle-Telegram, police received a threat late Monday night from a caller who said several bombs were placed in trash cans and other areas of the school. Dr. Thomas Jama, Elyria City Schools Superintendent, told the Chronicle-Telegram that they believe it may be the same person who made a similar threat last week, but cannot confirm that yet.

Extra patrols @ElyriaHigh today after bomb threat @ElyriaPolice searched building until 1am, found nothing. Statement expected this AM — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) May 30, 2017

Monday's threat was the second threat to the school in a week. Last Monday, a threat caused the school to go on lockdown, but police cleared the school and deemed the threat unfounded.

The threats come as the school year winds down. Thursday is the last scheduled day for students at Elyria High School.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to Elyria City Schools and Elyria Police, but they have not commented on the incident. A statement from police is expected later Tuesday morning.

