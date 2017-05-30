Car removed from building after overnight crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Car removed from building after overnight crash

Cleveland police and EMS responded to an overnight crash after a vehicle veered off the roadway and into a building.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 175th Street on Cleveland's east side.

A passenger car veered off of the road to avoid hitting a pickup truck.

There were no injuries reported, but the building did sustain damage.

