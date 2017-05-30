Students return to school for 1st time since death of Coventry Township classmates

There are no sidewalks in the area where the children were hit (Source: WOIO)

Students are returning to school Tuesday for the first time since hearing about the death of their two classmates from Coventry Middle School.

Four children were struck by a vehicle while walking on South Main Street Sunday. Two of the kids died. Family members and friends identified the eight-grade girls as Amber Thoma and Taylor Galloway. One of the other children, a seventh-grade boy, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Grief counselors will be at the school Tuesday as students return. The school's principal, Tina Norris, said the two young girls were vibrant, intelligent, and beautiful. The girls were expected to graduate Tuesday night at the scheduled ceremony, but the graduation has been rescheduled.

#cometstrong being displayed on marquee outside middle school Amber & Taylor attended. Counselors on hand as students return to school pic.twitter.com/oA9h17K9mM — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) May 30, 2017

A vigil was held Monday night for the students. Approximately 200 people gathers to honor the two girls.

At the scene of the crash, a growing memorial of stuffed animals, balloons, flowers, and notes continues to grow as people stop to pay respects and remember the lives lost. There are no sidewalks on the stretch of South Main Street. Neighbors said kids walk along the stretch frequently, but question why there aren't safer routes.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up in the girls' names to help their families.

GoFundMe for Amber Thoma

GoFundMe for Taylor Galloway

