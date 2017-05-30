Police respond to 4 separate shootings, at least 2 women dead

Police say they responded to four separate shootings Monday night in Cleveland, leaving at least two women dead.

According to Cleveland police, 22-year-old Jamilia Carter and 21-year-old Shonna Adams died after being shot near in a Dodge Avenger near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. Officers responded at approximately 8:50 p.m. for the shooting. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where she eventually died. Police believe a dark SUV may have been firing shots at the Dodge.

Cleveland police responded to several other shootings Monday evening. At approximately 8 p.m. officers were called to the Michael Zone Recreation Center in the 6300 block of Lorain Avenue. Police found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg at the center. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

At around 7 p.m., cops received a call for a shooting near Ansel Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the face by her child's father. She was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Also around 7 p.m., a male victim was shot in the chest and stomach near East 102nd Street and Born Avenue. His condition was not immediately known.

