LIVE: Firefighters battle explosion, 3-alarm fire at Norton winery

Norton police confirm police and firefighters responded to an explosion and a fire at the Winery at Wolf Creek Tuesday morning.

The Copley Township Fire Chief Michael Benson said the owner of the winery called in the explosion just after 7 a.m. There were no other people at the winery at the time of the incident.

Owner reported explosion to 911. He was only one @ biz. No one hurt. Damage contained to distillery area. Water/ compressed foam being used pic.twitter.com/nKcnkjebvR — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) May 30, 2017

Since the building is used as a distillery, there were flammable containers stored, which contributed to the size of the explosion and fire. That was the only building damaged during the fire.

Large fire in Norton seen from 77 in Summit County . Mutual aid seem headed south from Richfield towards fire — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) May 30, 2017

The winery and surrounding area is in an isolated location. There were no fire hydrants near the winery, but Chief Benson said the fire department expected those conditions.

There were no injuries reported.

