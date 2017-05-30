DefendTheLand banners go up around the Q, city ready for Finals

For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors. This is the "rubber match" for the teams, with each team winning one series against each other in the past.

The Cavs won't play in Cleveland until Games 3 and 4, and the city of Cleveland feels like it may burst with anticipation during the wait.

Until then, fans are seen sporting the latest NBA Finals attire, new t-shirt designs are being released, and the Cavs #DefendTheLand banners are being put up at the Q Arena.

The massive banners will remain up through the Finals and will wrap around the different sides of the arena.

Even though the first two games won't be played at the Q, fans can still go to the Official Road Game Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2.

