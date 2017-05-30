Officers involved in deadly Tamir Rice shooting disciplined: Ofc. Timothy Loehmann fired, Ofc. Frank Garmback suspended

City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday that Officer Timothy Loehmann will be fired immediately and Officer Frank Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.

"Hopefully we won't have any more incidents like this" says Chief Williams — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) May 30, 2017

The disciplines were handed down at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. regarding the deadly police-involved shooting of Tamir Rice.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed by Officer Loehmann outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014. Officers believed Rice was armed, turns out he was holding a toy airsoft pistol.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, the officers did not violate any rules, except failing to notify the command center of their arrival time at the scene.

That netted Officer Garmback, who was driving the patrol car that pulled up to the scene, a 10-day suspension. It will begin Wednesday, May 31 Safety Director Michael McGrath said at the news conference.

"At the time of the incident Officer Loehmann was a probationary officer," said Chief Calvin Williams.

Officer Loehmann, who fired the fatal shots, was terminated from the department effective immediately. His discipline stems from the fact that he was still on probation at the time of the shooting and inconsistencies found in Loehmann's police application.

Ofc Loehman disciplinary hearing in May 2017. McGrath says after reviewing Loehman will be terminated from CDP @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) May 30, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.