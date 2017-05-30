Coroner's office: 13 fatal overdoses in Cleveland over Memorial Day weekend

The coroner's office was busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting at least 13 fatal overdoses over the weekend.

A total of nine males and four females were listed on the coroner's report, ranging from 21-years-old to 60-years-old. Three of the victims were African-American and 10 of them were white victims.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner recently released 2016 drug-related death statistics. The medial examiner said there were 666 drug overdoses in 2016, which is up from 370 in 2015.

