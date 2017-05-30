Mother of Tamir Rice reacts, officers involved in fatal shooting of her son disciplined

Samaria Rice reacts to the discipline handed to the CPD officers involved in the Tamir Rice shooting (Source: WOIO)

Samaria Rice, the mother of the 12-year-old that was fatally shot by two Cleveland police officers, reacted to discipline that was handed down Tuesday.

"I'm relieved that Loehmann was fired, as he should be," said Rice. "Now we all must get involved to create a safer community."

During a press conference Tuesday, officials announced that Ofc. Timothy Loehmann is terminated from the Cleveland Police Department, effective immediately. Loehmann fired the fatal shots that killed Tamir. Ofc. Frank Garmback, the officer driving the patrol car, will be suspended for 10 days starting May 31.

Samaria has been asking for justice since the fatal shooting. The two officers were cleared by a grand jury for the shooting, but the discipline was handed down because Ofc. Loehmann providied false information on his police application and because the officers did not follow correct tactical procedures.

The November 22, 2014 shooting has long since been criticized. Tamir was shot and killed after waving a toy gun outside of Cudell Recreation Center. Officers thought Tamir was armed, but it was a toy.

Subodh Chandra, the attorney for the Rice family, said they are worried about the punishment for Loehmann not sticking. "We don't see any mention of accountability."

