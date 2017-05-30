Man missing since April found murdered in N. Ridgeville

Police now say the man found murdered on Friday, May 26 has been identified as Harold Litten Jr, 60.

Litten was reported missing by family members on April 20, 2017. His neighbors last saw him on the evening of April 17.

North Ridgeville police say the Lorain County Coroner is still investigating how Litten was killed and there are no arrests.

Officers were called to the home at 5490 Jaycox Road Friday afternoon. Litten's body was found in a detached garage.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.