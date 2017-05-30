What you should eat during Cavs games, to bring the team luck

Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals kick off Thursday evening. The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Golden State Warriors for the third time in a row.

If you're planning a party this series, Grubhub, the nation’s leading online meal delivery service, knows exactly what should be on the menu.

The company released its list of "good luck" foods for Cavs fans to eat if they want their team to win, if you are superstitious and want the Cavs to repeat!

Top-5 "luckiest" foods for the Cavaliers:

eggs were ordered 631% more on the Cavs' winning game days

mini tacos were ordered 193% more on the Cavs' winning game days

chili was ordered 189% more on the Cavs' winning game days

sweet potato fries were ordered 172% more on the Cavs' winning game days

chicken curry was ordered 172% more on the Cavs' winning game days

