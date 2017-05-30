CLE Police Union president vows to get Ofc. Tim Loehmann's job back

Steve Loomis is the head of the Cleveland police union. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police Patrolman Association President Steve Loomis said Tuesday the firing of Officer Timothy Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback's suspension is a "tragedy".

CPPA president Steve Loomis: This was nothing but a political witch hunt and we're not gonna stand for it.https://t.co/RFlcDbk4V3 pic.twitter.com/04kn48kDJS — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 30, 2017

Loomis said he will get Officer Loehmann's job back before saying their disciplinary actions were political.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we are going to get Loehmann his job back, and a bunch of days back for Garmback," said CPPA president Steve Loomis.

CPPA president Steve Loomis: There's no doubt in my mind that we are going to get Loehmann his job back. https://t.co/RFlcDbk4V3 pic.twitter.com/h8xMF8S42Q — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 30, 2017

Tuesday morning city officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced that Loehmann would be fired immediately and Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.

Their discipline stemmed from the Nov. 22, 2014 deadly police-involved shooting of Tamir Rice.

Officer Loehmann, who shot and killed the 12-year-old, was fired Tuesday for inaccuracies on his job application, while Officer Garmback, who drove the patrol car, was suspended in the case for violating a tactical rule.

