Go inside Edgewater Beach House

Summertime and the beach go hand-in-hand.

You can enjoy both, thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks new beach house. This two-story Lakefront property features breathtaking views of the city and lake.

The 12,000 square foot facility also has an outdoor fireplace and seasonal bar for your enjoyment.

The beach house opens Friday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.