Guilty: Former court administrator takes plea deal in record tampering case

A former Cleveland Municipal Court administrator who used his position to erase his own traffic ticket fines faces possible jail time after pleading guilty to a felony.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors agreed to drop records tampering charges against Brian Mahon, 56, in exchange for a plea of guilty to unlawful use of a telecommunications device, a fifth degree felony that carries a prison term of six to 12 months. Sentencing has been set for June 27.

A grand jury indicted Mahon in March after our investigation uncovered he wiped out $176 in court costs stemming from a traffic ticket he received for running a stop sign in 2014. Mahon, who worked for the Clerk of Courts for 30 years, was a deputy clerk in charge of collections and reviewing parking ticket disputes. His position with the Clerk's Office gave him full access to the court's computer system.

Mahon, who is also a licensed attorney, was placed on paid administrative leave soon after we started asking questions about his traffic case last summer. He fired by the Clerk of Courts in October.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.