Kroger recalls type of macadamia nut because of possible Listeria contamination

The Kroger Co. announced Tuesday the recall of its Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

A supplier reported the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

To learn more, click or tap here.

Though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.