Teen hits, injures 8-year-old while riding dirt bike at Cleveland park

Illegal dirt bike riders continue to cause problems in the Cleveland area. Most recently, an 8-year-old was hurt when a 13-year-old hit him on a dirt bike Memorial Day weekend.

"I see a lot of them acting foolish. They go riding up and down the streets with the wheelies and stuff and out in traffic," said Michael Bush.

Saturday, the reckless riding hurt an 8-year-old at Kerruish Park in southeast Cleveland. The boy was taken to the hospital. Doctors said he fractured his right wrist and right femur after a 13-year-old, who was riding a dirt bike that wasn't his, hit him.

Cleveland police said the teen was riding the dirt bike along the sidewalk at Kerruish Park. He tried to do a wheelie and came down and hit the 8-year-old.

During the accident, the teen was also thrown from the bike. He cut the left side of his face. Police said the teen got scared, returned the bike to its owner and ran to his grandma's house a couple blocks away from the park. Sunday, the teen, along with his father and grandmother, turned himself in to police.

Cleveland 19 News stopped by the teen's family's house, but no one answered.

Neighbors said they see teens riding dirt bikes around Kerruish Park and the surrounding neighborhoods all the time.

"I don't want to say gang, but they all come up here and ride at the same time," said Davaughn Thomas.

A 13-year-old riding a dirt bike tried doing a wheelie at Kerruish Park and landed on an 8-year-old. The child fractured his arm and leg. pic.twitter.com/kPYebEvSzr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) May 30, 2017

"They be on the sidewalks, they be off on the grass," said Donna Graves. "This is where they come. Sometimes the police make them leave."

Many people thought it would only be a matter of time until someone got hurt.

"You got young kids trying to do different stunts on these bikes when they shouldn't be," Bush said.

The problem is, there's no easy answer to fixing the dirt bike issue in Cleveland. Bush believes a lot of the dirt bike discipline needs to begin at home.

"Parents need to step up in a lot of things, not just the dirt bikes. Parents need to take control of their children. Period," he said.

Cleveland 19 News also stopped by the 8-year-old's home, but his family didn't answer.

The recent accident happened in Councilman Terrell Pruitt's district. He said Cleveland has a dirt bike problem, but he said there's no simple solution. Pruitt said he's waiting for the city to come out with an enforcement plan, and, until then, he's leaving everything up to law enforcement.

