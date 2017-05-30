Police: 28-year-old shooting victim dumped from vehicle in Cleveland

A 28-year-old was shot and killed in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Police say the incident took place on the 12300 block of Crennell around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim had been shot in the abdomen but was conscious and breathing. He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police later discovered the victim had been dumped from a vehicle at the scene, located near the Harvard/E. 131st intersection.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regard a shooter is asked to call 216-623-5464.

