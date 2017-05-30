To say the least, a few more people view Cleveland as a destination now than in 2012

In 2012, when Destination Cleveland surveyed Clevelanders, only 34 percent of people said they would recommend Cleveland as a destination place to visit.

Then the resurgence hit, and in 2016, in same survey, it was up to 77 percent.

In hopes of keeping the trend going, Destination Cleveland has started an e-newsletter that will keep you informed about all the new places opening in downtown, the events, and the festivals going on. The idea is if Clevelanders are tuned into to everything going on, then even more of us will be out there bragging about all that is CLE.

The second edition will be emailed out Wednesday. Here’s a link to the first issue for the month of May.

To sign up, click or tap here.

