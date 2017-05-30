Fire on roof of MetroHealth's Parma facility quickly extinguished

There was a fire on the roof of a building in Parma on Tuesday.

Units from the Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, and Brookpark fire departments responded.

The incident took place at 12301 Snow Road. The building at that location houses the MetroHealth Medical System Parma facility.

First arriving units noted heavy smoke from the roof area of the building.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

