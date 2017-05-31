Report: Jerry Springer being pushed to run for Ohio governor

It seems more celebrities and reality stars are pursuing a political career now days, take President Donald Trump for example.

Now, some Ohio Democrats are pushing daytime television host Jerry Spring to run for governor of Ohio in the upcoming election, according to Business Insider.

Springer at least has past political experience. Springer earned a law degree and a degree in political science. In the 1960s, he formed a relationship with Robert Kennedy, and worked on his presidential campaign until Kennedy's assassination. He ran for Congress in Ohio in 1970, narrowly losing. Then, in 1971, Springer won a seat on the Cincinnati City Council and became the mayor of Cincinnati at the age of 33. Springer served two terms as mayor.

He ran for Ohio governor in 1982, but lost. That is when his television career began. According to Business Insider, supporters of Springer say he has the funds for a campaign and should be able to connect with a large audience because of his television shows popularity.

The Business Insider says Springer's supporters include former Ohio governor Ted Strickland and Hamilton County Democratic Party chairman Tim Burke. He is supported by several other Ohio Democrats as well.

