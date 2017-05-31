First look inside the new Columbus IKEA

The long-awaited Columbus IKEA opens in about a week, but Cleveland 19 News gives you a sneak peek at the inside of the store.

The 354,000 square foot building home furnishings store is scheduled to open June 7. Construction took nearly two and a half years, and was built along I-71 with one of Ohio's largest rooftop solar arrays.

This location will be Ohio's second store, and the 44th IKEA in the country. Currently, the closest locations to northeast Ohio are either West Chester, in Pittsburgh, or Canton, Mich.

"We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by early-June," noted David Garcia, store manager of the future IKEA Columbus.

The Swedish company will feature more than 10,000 exclusive items and a countless display of inspirational room settings, home interiors, a restaurant, and a children's play area.

Even though the store opens June 7, shoppers could begin lining up as early as June 5. So many people are expected to attend the opening, city officials are working on a traffic plan to help ease congestion in the area.

