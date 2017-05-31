Cleveland Indians star to visit Walnut Wednesday

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, along with the team's mascot Slider and the racing hot dogs, are set to visit downtown Cleveland's Walnut Wednesday food truck festival.

Carrasco and guests will stop by May 31 at noon to help promote voting for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The weekly event at Perk Park on East 12th Street features dozens of food trucks, musicians, and more. Here's a list of this week's participating food trucks:

The Indians pitching staff has been inconsistent at times this season, but Carrasco has been a bright spot with five wins.

