Indians pitcher Nick Goody and Slider spend the day at Walnut Wednesday

Cleveland Indians pitcher Nick Goody and Slider spent the day hanging out with fans at Walnut Wednesday in Downtown Cleveland. Slider and Goody took pictures with the fans.

So far in 2017 Goody has pitched 19.1 innings and has not given up an earned run yet. This is Goody's first year with the Indians, the previous two years he was a member of the New York Yankees.

Goody is trying to get people to vote Cleveland players for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The weekly event at Perk Park on East 12th Street features dozens of food trucks, musicians, and more. Here's a list of this week's participating food trucks:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.