Akron firefighters battle house fire, nearby school closed

Akron firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Copley Road.

The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m.

The fire department's response and activity congested the area and prompted Copley Road near Glendora Avenue.

School officials also closed John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center for the day because of the nearby fire.

There are no additional details available at this time.

