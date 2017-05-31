Bringing back the memories, popular 90s bands coming to the Q

TLC, Biz Markie, and other once-popular 90s musicians are getting together for the "I Love the 90s Tour," which is coming to the Q Arena later this year.

The nostalgia-driven concert series will feature TLC, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, BlackStreet, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP!.

The show is coming to Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 15th. TIckets go on sale June 9 at the Q Arena, or on June 12 at Discount Drug Marts across northeast Ohio.

Click here for more information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.