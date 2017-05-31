Driver in double fatal hit-skip pleads not guilty, bond set at $35,000

The driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning in a Cleveland courtroom.

Darius Kinney was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on East 93rd Street that occurred early Monday morning. Cleveland police say 55-year-old Denise Bradley and 63-year-old Leo Pinkard were killed after Kinney fatally struck the two people. Kinney fled from the scene, but was arrested several hours later.

During Wednesday's arraignment hearing, Kinney pleaded not guilty. The judge set Kinney's bond at $35,000.

