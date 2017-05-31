WATCH LIVE: Ohio Attorney General DeWine to file 'major litigation'

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to "announce the filing this morning of major litigation."

Mobile users click here for 11 a.m. live stream.

The announcement came in a press release that came out Wednesday. The press conference will be held in Columbus.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.