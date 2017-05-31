LeBron and Durant are the favorites to NBA Finals MVP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant are the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Here are the odds to win NBA Finals MVP according to sportsbook.ag :

Kevin Durant +210

LeBron James +220

Steph Curry +240

Draymond Green +800

Kyrie Irving +800

Klay Thompson +2500

Kevin Love +4500

Tristan Thompson +6000

Andre Iguodala +8500

JaVale McGee +15000

JR Smith +25000

Here is the link to the rest of the odds.

