LeBron and Durant are the favorites to win NBA Finals MVP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant are the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Here are the odds to win NBA Finals MVP according to sportsbook.ag :

  • Kevin Durant +210
  • LeBron James +220
  • Steph Curry +240
  • Draymond Green +800
  • Kyrie Irving +800
  • Klay Thompson +2500
  • Kevin Love +4500
  • Tristan Thompson +6000
  • Andre Iguodala +8500
  • JaVale McGee +15000
  • JR Smith +25000

