Heroin dealers arrested within 1,000 feet of a school in Mentor

Photo of the suspects (Source of the Lake County Crime Laboratory)

Mentor Police said heroin dealers were arrested within 1,000 feet of a school. Detectives were advised a heroin dealer was frequenting an address on Woodridge Lane.

Police said detectives set up in the area and arrested two people.

27-year-old Layshawn McKinney, Cleveland

24-year-old Victor Glass, East Cleveland

During the arrest more than 20 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, six cell phones and cash were seized. McKinney was out on bond through Cuyahoga County Common Pleas for several counts of drug trafficking.

Investigators said the address was within 1,000 feet of the school, elevating these charges to felonies of the 1st degree. The substances have been sent to the Lake County Crime Lab for a analysis.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.