Cavs arrive in California to face Warriors in Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived to California ahead of their Game 1 bout against the Golden State Warriors.

Several people gathered outside of the hotel where the Cavs are staying as they got off the bus and unloaded their gear, according to CBS affiliate KPIX.

The players got together in front of their team bus for a team photo. Kevin Love shared the picture on Instagram:

Game 1 is set for Thursday. They will return to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 7 and Game 4 on Friday, June 9. Click here for the full NBA Finals schedule.

