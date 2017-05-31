No warm welcome for LeBron James; LA home vandalized with 'N-Word'

Things out in California are off to a rocky start for LeBron James and Game 1 isn't even until Thursday night!

According to TMZ, James' Los Angeles home was vandalized overnight.

Someone spray painted the racial slur "N-----" on his front gate.

Authorities are treating this as a hate crime and are currently reviewing security video.

James has owned the home for two years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived in Oakland Tuesday.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 1, against the Golden State Warriors.

