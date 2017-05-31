Die-hard Cavs fans mow messages in yard, #defendtheland

The past two seasons have been two of the greatest for Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Before LeBron James came back the 'The Land' it seemed like the rebuilding process was never going to end, something the Cavaliers franchise had become accustomed to doing.

But all that has since changed.

Proud to show their loyalty and support, two die-hard Cavaliers fans in Avon, OH mowed pro-Cavs messages into their front lawns.

One lawn spelled out, "Cavs" while his neighbor went a little more in-depth and cut this year's slogan into his grass spelling out the phrase, "Defend the Land".

Tony Psaltis noticed what his neighbors were doing so he sent his drone up to take a picture.

"When I first saw it I thought it was cool, and very timely as well," said Psaltis.

Thursday's meeting will be the third time in the past three years that the Cavs have met up with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, with each franchise winning one apiece.

No pressure at all.

Game time is at 9 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.