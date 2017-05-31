Dog in North Ridgeville overdoses on heroin

Police said a dog in North Ridgeville is recovering after overdosing on heroin. Police said the incident happened on May 23 at a home in Manning Circle.

Officers responded to the home in the afternoon for a welfare check. Police said investigators smelled raw marijuana.

The officers went back to the station and got a search warrant.

Authorities said as they were waiting for the search warrant, a vet with Animal Clinic Northview was called and said they were treating a Yorkie who had overdosed on heroin.

They gave police the owner's information and it turned out to be the same home they had gone to earlier. While executing the search warrant officers found a large indoor marijuana grow operation with about 40 plants, dried marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.The Yorkie was given Narcan by the vet and has made a full recovery and is back home.

