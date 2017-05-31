First Alert ShedRain Umbrella Giveaway

Summer is here and it's best to be prepared, Cleveland 19 News has you covered with ShedRain! Submit your photo and if we use it on-air weekdays mornings during the First Alert Forecast, we'll send you an official Cleveland 19 WindPro Vented Auto Open/Close ShedRain umbrella (MSRP $37).

The WindPro® umbrella features super strong fiberglass frame & ribs and an electrostatic steel shaft, so while it folds up small, it will never let you down. One of our most durable compact umbrellas, it both opens and closes at the push of a button and the vented double canopy and Teflon coating means exceptional wind and water resistance.