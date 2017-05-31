Police ask for help in finding a missing/runaway teen - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police ask for help in finding a missing/runaway teen

Chance Noel. (Source: Wooster Police) Chance Noel. (Source: Wooster Police)
WOOSTER, OH (WOIO) -

The Wooster Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Police are searching for Chance Noel.

They say he has a history of being a runaway. Chance is described as having a curly black hair.

If you have any information call (330) 287-5702.

